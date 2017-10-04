Dozens of pro-Spain demonstrators gathered outside a hotel in the northeastern Catalan town Pineda de Mar on October where Spanish police officers were staying. Local authorities said hundreds were injured in a Spanish police crackdown on 1 October, as officers attempted to disrupt the Catalonian independence referendum Madrid had declared unconstitutional.
Pro-Spain protesters demonstrate in solidarity with Spanish police
- October 4, 2017 17:01 IST
