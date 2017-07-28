7:20 pm IST: Welcome to the live blog of the very first match of the Pro Kabaddi League season 5. Veteran outfit Telugu Titans take on new entrants Tamil Thalaivas, the team co-owned by Sachin Tendulkar, in the season opener in Hyderabad.

A lot of top Indian kabaddi stars are in action, from Ajay Thakur of Tamil Thalaivas to Rahul Chaudhari of Telugu Titans. This is the first-ever Hyderabad vs Chennai South Indian derby in the Pro Kabaddi League, so you can stay assured, we have a cracker in our hands!

The match gets under way at 8 pm IST sharp. Here's the preview...