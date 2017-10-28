The grand finale of the Pro Kabaddi league 2017 is finally upon us. What a mark the debutantes Gujarat Fortunegiants have made so far! Defending champions Patna Pirates were however always expected to make it to the final of the competition yet again.

The Patna side are chasing a hat-trick of titles.

The clash between the giants in the Pro Kabaddi this season take place on Saturday October 28 at the JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Kick-off is set for 8 pm IST.

Interesting fact is that Manpreet Singh, a former Patna Pirates player, is the coach of Gujarat Fortunegiants! "We will show a special match which no one has seen yet. The way we have been playing, we will play the same way and a final needs to be like a final," Manpreet said at the pre-match press conference.

"This season was a surprise for the fans as till the last moment it wasn't decided which team will get the first position in the zone. So, the final will also be like that."

Patna Pirates' Pardeep Narwal is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of the Pro Kabaddi 2017 season and even the Fortunegiants are aware of the threat posed by him.

"We have played two matches against Patna, the two-time champions and both of them were very tough," continued Manpreet.

"It is very difficult to tackle Pardeep with the same strategy. We will make new plans on how we want to tackle him. They think that if Pardeep gives 50 percent in the final then they will win and I think that if we stop Pardeep at 25 percent then we will win."

The duel between Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali and star raider Pardeep remains one of the key highlights of this match.

For the record, Gujarat Fortunegiants have beaten Patna Pirates on both occasions so far this season.

