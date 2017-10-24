Which team will make it to the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 final on Tuesday, October 24? Gujarat Fortunegiants or Bengal Warriors. The two sides, who have never featured in the final of the Pro Kabaddi in any of the past editions, battle it out for a place in the final.

The victor goes straight to the tournament final on October 28, while the vanquished would have to wait until the night of October 26 to determine their luck.

As complicated the format of the tournament is this time around, the excitement is also a notch higher. As many as five playoff matches have been scheduled ahead of the grand finale at the JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

On Monday, Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan came out victorious in their respective eliminator matches against the Haryana Steelers and the UP Yoddha respectively. These victorious sides clash in the 3rd eliminator on Thursday.

Now, the winner of that match takes on the loser of qualifier 1 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengal Warriors, taking place today at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai.

Debutantes Gujarat turn attention, Bengal Warriors surprise many

The team from Gujarat, making their debut in the Pro Kabaddi league this season, has been sensational so far. They picked up only four defeats en route to their total of 87 points from 22 games in the group stage.

Star defender from Iran, Fazel Atrachali, for one, has been a standout performer for his team. "I am happy with the performance because we got good momentum by winning five matches in the home leg. The players are performing well and the management is also taking good care of us.

"I like to play with a free mind whenever possible and that is happening.

Bengal Warriors, meanwhile, have shocked many after they topped Zone B in the group stages ahead of defending champions Patna Pirates, having achieved 77 points from 22 games. Surjeet Singh remains one of their best players.

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors

Date: Oct 24

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: NSCI Dome, Mumbai

Where to watch live

TV guide

Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD (India)

Live streaming

Hotstar (India)

Live updates

Twitter