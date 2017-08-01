Fatigue may have set in early for Telugu Titans as they lost two matches on the trot in the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 after opening their campaign with a win against Tamil Thalaivas. Now, with a day's rest coming, can the Rahul Chaudhari-led side get back to their winning momentum?

If their record this season can be taken into consideration, Tuesday's match should be easy for the Titans. They will take on debutants UP Yoddha at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The defeats for the home team have come in against defending champions Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls respectively. Both these sides are as experienced as Telugu Titans are. Thalaivas were debutants and so are the UP Yoddha. Therefore, a win might be on the cards for the Titans on Tuesday.

Chaudhari remained sensational for his team against the Tamil Thalaivas and now, the veteran Kabaddi player has bagged a personal milestone after becoming the only player in the Pro Kabaddi League's history to notch up more than 500 raid points.

UP Yoddha, making their debut, will not be too easy a challenge for the Telugu Titans.

Nitin Tomar, who became the costliest player in the Pro Kabaddi 2017 auction, is the captain of the side. The raider from Uttar Pradesh, who formerly played for Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan, was bagged by his home team for a whopping Rs 93 lakh.

The franchisee also boasts of important names like Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar and Rishank Devadiga.

Full squads

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari (C), Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R.

UP Yoddha: Nitin Tomar (C), Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna.

Matches schedule

Date : August 1

: August 1 Match 1 : Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi (8 pm IST)

: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi (8 pm IST) Match 2 : Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha (9 pm IST)

: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha (9 pm IST) Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Where to watch live

TV - Star Sports 2/HD

Live streaming - Hotstar

Live scores - Twitter