Playing at home is turning out to be a curse for the teams in this edition of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017. While the support is definitely there, the fatigue factor thanks to a complicated schedule this time around, is making the teams uneasy.

At home, every team has to participate in six matches and that is one match every day.

Telugu Titans lost five of their six games at home in Hyderabad while Bengaluru Bulls lost both their matches so far at home, which is NOT the usual Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, but Nagpur.

On Tuesday, August 8, these two sides go head-to-head yet again in the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 to find some kind of an overturns to their fortunes.

Bengaluru Bulls notched up a 31-21 win over Telugu Titans in Hyderabad on July 30. Bulls captain Rohit Kumar impressed as he collected a total of 12 points from the match, and overcame the challenge from the home team. Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke and Rakesh Kumar did try their best but couldn't get success.

A clash between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans has always been an exciting affair in the Pro Kabaddi League. The introduction of another South Indian team in the competition in the form of Tamil Thalaivas has heated up the competition. Kannada, Telugu or Tamil?

So far, the Tamil Thalaivas have lost both their matches this season and it's the Bengaluru Bulls who lead the competition among the three.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans: Squads

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (C), Ashish Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Ajay, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Sanjay Shrestha, Sachin Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Pradeep Narwal, Kuldeep Singh, Ankit Sangwan, Amit, Rohit, Preetam Chhillar, Sunil Jaipal.

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari (C), Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R.

Match schedule

Date : August 8

: August 8 Time : 9 pm IST

: 9 pm IST Venue: Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur

Where to watch live

TV - Star Sports 2/HD

Live streaming - Hotstar

Live scores - Twitter