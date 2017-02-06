Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters demonstrate outside Downing Street

Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters demonstrate outside Downing Street
Hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside of 10 Downing Street on Monday 6 February, as UK prime minister Theresa May welcomed Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Two separate demonstrations took place side-by-side in Westminster, one against Netanyahus visit, and one for it. IBTimes UK spoke to protesters at each rally about why they have attended the demonstrations and what they make of the state visit.
