Pro-Isis militants destroy church in Marawi, Philippines

Militants in Marawi, Philippines, released a propaganda video showing them destroy a church. The Pro-Isis fighters knocked over statues and tore up photos of Pope Francis and Pope Benedict. In other parts of the video, a narrator condemned the Filipino government for working with the US and their regional guard dog Australia in the fight against the militants. Fighters from the Maute group seized control of Marawi in May. Over 400,000 people have been displaced in the violent fight between military and the militants.