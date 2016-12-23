- Play How can dog licks kill you?
Pro-Assad Syrians celebrate in streets of Aleppo as government declares victory
Pro-government supporters took to the streets in Aleppo on 22 December as the Syrian army declared it had retaken the city. The last of the rebel fighters were evacuated from the city, handing President Bashar al-Assad his biggest victory in a nearly six-year war. The Syrian army announced in a statement on Thursday This victory constitutes an important turning point.
