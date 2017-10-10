Fans are eagerly waiting for Priyanka Chopra to make her Bollywood comeback. She was last seen in Jai Gangaajal in 2016 and then, the actress appeared in Hollywood flick Baywatch this year.

With projects in Hollywood and American television industry, PeeCee has become a global icon.

However, since fans have been missing her on Indian silver screen, her upcoming Bollywood movies have been revealed.

Earlier, there were rumours that Priyanka wants to work with Aamir Khan in Rakesh Sharma's biopic – Salute. "Well, there was some interest from her side. Because she hasn't ever worked with Aamir Khan," a source told DNA.

We hope the diva signs the dotted lines as the first time combo of Priyanka and Aamir on-screen will be epic.

However, before Salute, she will reportedly feature in Kalpana Chawla biopic. This means Priyanka will appear in two biopics back-to-back.

"Priyanka met the makers [of Kalpana Chawla biopic] and has asked them to start the pre-production work on the film. This will be the first film to go on floors right after Quantico if all goes well," the source added.

Priyanka had previously acted in a biopic – Mary Kom – and garnered immense appreciation for her acting from all quarters. Now, she will reportedly be seen in Kalpana Chawla's and Rakesh Sharma's biopics.

Interestingly, PeeCee's name has been considered for Olympian PT Usha biopic as well, according to some reports. Seems like a biopic overload right?

PT Usha is the dream project of ad filmmaker Revathi S Varmha and she has approached Priyanka to bring alive the renowned athlete on the silver screen.

It is said to be a multilingual movie on PT Usha, who was nicknamed Payyoli Express as she hails from Payyoli in Kozhikode, Kerala. However, the actress is yet to confirm her availability as she is busy with back-to-back Bollywood and Hollywood projects.