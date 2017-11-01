The world celebrated Halloween on October 31 and so did Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in New York.

Priyanka posted a few pictures on her Instagram story and it will scare the hell out of you!

Isn't this spooky?

Hours after she wished fans on the occasion of Halloween, she took to Twitter to condemn the attacks and revealed she lived merely five blocks away from where the incident took place.

The world was in for a shock when it was reported that a rental truck ploughed into eight people on the streets of Manhattan. The mayor deeming the situation as a "terror attack," people online have been condemning the situation.

While Priyanka Chopra joined the slew of celebrities to mourn the grave incident, it is to her horror that she found out the attacks took place extremely close to her residence in New York.

She realised about the proximity while she was returning home from her shooting schedule. The actress paints a picture for followers to say that there were sirens surrounding at the near distance.

Sharing two tweets, the actress wrote:

Tweet 1: "Nyc.. As resilient as ever. I❤️u. My condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy."

And continued: "This happened 5 blocks from my home,As I drive back home from work,Dreary sirens remind me that this is the state of the world #nyc #peace" in her second tweet.

The actress is currently in the US city to shoot the third season of Quantico.

Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture on Instagram which shows her family members with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, apparently to mark her 33rd death anniversary.

The picture was captioned as: "An amazing old photo my masi(aunt) @neelaakhouri sent over with her, my mother @madhumalati ,my late grand parents Madhu Jyotsna and Manhar krishna Akhouri with the late former PM of India Indira Gandhi. #just #Roots #history #family." [sic.]

Soon after that, Priyanka was trolled on social media.

One user said: "Lost all respect for you. Can't believe you would glorify this mass murderer. You're such a hypocrite, working with UNICEF and then posting a picture of this witch who brutally murdered Sikhs during 1984. Shame on you!!! You disgust me!" [sic.]