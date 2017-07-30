youtube screenshot

Priyanka Chopra has had a number of steamy scenes in Quantico 2, but now a video from the same show is being circulated on social media as "Priyanka Chopra hot MMS".

One scene from Quantico 2 had shown the actress removing her clothes in a changing room. While PeeCee looked very sexy as always, some people are sharing the clip on Twitter as Priyanka's MMS video.

The YouTube video has been trimmed in such a way that it does not really look like a scene from Quantico 2, which may make many feel that it is really a leaked MMS of the actress. However, there are some other videos on YouTube that show that it is just a scene from the series.

Shockingly, another scene from her upcoming Hollywood movie Isn't It Romantic is being circulated as "Priyanka Chopra public sex". The scene shows her getting choked, and then her co-actor holds her from behind to relieve her from the pain.

However, some are sharing the same clip in an out of context manner, giving it a dirty picture.

In another news, Priyanka will reportedly have some intense action scenes in Quantico 3, and the actress will do all the stunts herself.

"The stunts will be orchestrated on a grander scale. PeeCee will train with a noted stunt choreographer in California. She will learn rifle and gun shooting and will work on her agility for the chase sequences and aerial stunts. Since she doesn't use body doubles, the pressure of wowing the audience lies on her," Mid-Day quoted a source as saying.

Priyanka is on a roll now with multiple international projects in hand. Her fan base in the West has been increasing with each of her performances. Quantico has been a success, and now fans are eagerly waiting for her next Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic.