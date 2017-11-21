Priyanka Chopra's hairstyles have always made headlines. Be it her short hairstyle she sported in her Bollywood movie Anjana Anjani or her long tresses she flaunted when she danced to Desi Girl in Dostana.

The Miss World 2000's hairstyle is also one of the top searched terms on Google. So when the actress indicated that Christopher Fulton had worked his magic on the Quantico actress, it was obvious that fans wanted to know what her new hairstyle looks like.

After teasing fans through several Instagram posts, Chopra finally revealed her new look for Quantico. In the first picture flaunting her new hairstyle, Chopra is sporting a chic pair of round mirrored sunglasses reflecting the view she is crossing as she makes her to work. Posting the picture, she captioned: "As I let the sun shine down on me.. #mondayworkdays"

Curls for dayzzzzz @cfulton.hair working his magic. @abcquantico #Quantico3 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 6, 2017 at 1:44pm PST

As I let the sun shine down on me.. #mondayworkdays ❤️?? A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 20, 2017 at 10:40am PST

Following that, Chopra went on to share pictures from the sets of the ABC show. Chopra left no opportunity wasted as she flaunted her short hairstyle and informed fans about her new look for the third season.

When you see that your crush is talking to an other girl so you try to read on their lips the conversation @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/JxewU9cUB7 — Nicole ? #PC (@nicolegrnd) November 20, 2017

When u have a new hair cut and can’t help but constantly touch it to make sure it’s all ok up there!! Lol @abcquantico #alexparrish season 3 ??????? #nofilters @cfulton.hair @andeyungmakeup A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

Sporting a clinging long sleeve, mesh top under a panel coat in New York, the 35-year-old actress was photographed laughing with her co-stars including Blair Underwood. Considering she plays an FBI agent on the show, Chopra toned down her chic top by pairing with denim jeans and heeled military boots.

Soon, the internet was flooded with pictures from the sets of the filming of Quantico season 3.

New: @priyankachopra on the set of #Quantico season 3 at Coney Island, New York ✨ pic.twitter.com/N9L8DARkcT — best of priyanka (@badpostpriyanka) November 20, 2017

Chopra has been keeping fans posted about her whereabouts via her Instagram account. The active social media user was recently seen spending time with friends, apart from filming for the ABC show.

It has been a good year for Chopra. The actress not only made her Hollywood film debut in Baywatch and caught the attention of critics; she also found herself a place on the World's most powerful women's list joining Ivanka Trump, Theresa May and more. She was also placed 8th on the world's highest paid TV actresses of the year.