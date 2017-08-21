Priyanka Chopra's debut Hollywood movie Baywatch is the most downloaded movie of 2017 in the last week on Bit Torrent. Baywatch topped the weekly list of the top 10 most downloaded movies on the site.

Starring Priyanka, Dwayne Johnson and Zac Afron, Baywatch was released back in May 2017, but it is still the most downloaded movie on Bit Torrent for the week gone by. Torrent Freak.com has released the weekly list of top 10 most downloaded movies, and it claimed the top slot, followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

Other movies that appeared on the list accordingly are The Mummy 2017, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Wonder Woman, Spider Man: Homecoming, Security, The Boss Baby, Despicable Me 3 and Ghost in the Shell.

Although Baywatch failed to create much impact at the box office, it appears that people are still interested in watching the movie, but unfortunately, it is by online streaming or by downloading it which no way contributes to the revenue. Also, Baywatch topped the chart of the top 10 most downloaded movies in the last week, despite having the least IMDB rating as compared to the other films in the list.

Piracy has been a major setback for the film industry as almost all the movies are leaked on the internet for free download. Directed by Seth Gordon, Baywatch is an action comedy film that is based on a popular TV series by the same name.

Priyanka played the role of an antagonist in the movie and she had received much appreciation for her performance. PeeCee is currently busy shooting for her next Hollywood movie Isn't It Romantic.