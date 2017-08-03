Following her debut in Hollywood, actress Priyanka Chopra seems to be super busy with two more Hollywood projects. The Baywatch star is currently shooting for A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?.

Also read: Hotness alert! Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing alongside Liam Hemsworth for Isn't It Romantic?

Like before, some pictures from the sets of Isn't It Romantic? made their way online and the Quantico actress is looking no less than a style goddess. The 35-year-old is shooting for the film in the New York City.

PeeCee is seen accentuating her slender figure in a nude coloured silk gown with a thigh high slit. Chopra completed her look wearing a pair of nude stilettos selected by costume designer Leah Katznelson.

Aside from the movie, the Quantico actress took to Instagram to share a picture with Summer of 69 hit-maker Bryan Adams as she modelled for the Hear the World Foundation's latest campaign. The Grammy winner turned photographer shot the campaign.

Isn't It Romantic?, which is directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, features Priyanka Chopra as yoga instructor Isabella, Liam Hemsworth as a handsome client named Blake, Rebel Wilson as a New York City architect and Adam Devine as Josh, Wilson's best friend.

The romantic comedy is expected to be released in theatres on Valentine's Day in 2019.

Was so good to see you again @bryanadams happy to be a part of such an amazing project #heartheworldfoundation ❤️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 1, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Take a look at her pictures below.