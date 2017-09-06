Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly one of the sexiest Bollywood divas, and the actress yet again proved it with her latest hot photoshoot for Vogue India.

PeeCee appeared on the September cover of Vogue India. She nailed the photoshoot with her sizzling appearance, and fans are going gaga.

Although Vogue India shared only the cover photo on social media, some other pictures from the photoshoot appeared online. Priyanka is seen showing her oomph factor in a short black dress in some pictures. And in others, the gorgeous actress flaunts her curves to turn up the temperature.

Interestingly, some very hazy photos from the shoot also made it to social media. Nonetheless, Priyanka looks ravishing in the stills.

After the success of American TV series Quantico, Priyanka became a global star, and her popularity went further up after the release of Hollywood movie Baywatch. She played a negative character in the film, but her performance was much appreciated. Check the photos here:

Meanwhile, there has been a buzz that Priyanka was finalised for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next movie Gustakhiyan. It was reported that she would be pairing with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie.

However, recently Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra said she does not have time to do any Bollywood movie this year.

"Priyanka has no time this year to do a Hindi film. If he (Bhansali) is making it this year then Priyanka is definitely not doing it. Priyanka and Bhansali are good friends they share a special relationship. They both meet whenever she is here," The Times of India had quoted Madhu as saying when asked if PeeCee is doing the film.