Baywatch's sexy villain Victoria Leeds aka Priyanka Chopra has again managed to secure a place in fancy underwear brand Victoria's Secret 2017 'What is Sexy?' list. Priyanka was honoured with the title of Sexiest Red Carpet Look, but unfortunately, people are not too happy with the list.
The lingerie brand released its annual round-up list of 'What is Sexy?' honouring the fiercest and most inspiring people in Hollywood. The list honours women in 21 sexiest categories, including Sexiest Actress, Sexiest Entertainer, Sexiest Songstress and Sexiest Athlete. This year, the top honours have gone to Mandy Moore (Sexiest Actress), Margot Robbie (Forever Sexy) and Vanessa Hudgens (Sexiest Style Risk Taker).
However, this list received criticism as the winners are overwhelmingly slim and mostly featuring white women. Critics also slammed the lingerie brand for not featuring plus-size models in the list. The list includes Priyanka, Vanessa Hudgens, Jamie Chung and Rachel Barnes, who are not white, but they are not mentioned in the top categories.
Check out the complete list of What is Sexy? below:
Sexiest Actress: Mandy Moore
Sexiest Fitspiration: Nikki Reed
Forever Sexy: Margot Robbie
Sexiest Red Carpet Look: Priyanka Chopra
Sexiest Entertainer: Taylor Swift
Sexiest Festival Style: Jamie Chung
Sexiest Sense of Humor: Billie Lourd
Sexiest Smile: Victoria Justice
Sexiest Cast: The Royals, E!
Sexiest Author: Chrissy Teigen, Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat
Sexiest Style Risk-Taker: Vanessa Hudgens
Sexiest Breakout Star: Riley Keough
Sexiest Snapper: Catt Sadler
Sexiest Songstress: Lady Gaga
Sexiest U.S City: Palm Springs
Sexiest DJ: Alexandra Richards
Sexiest Street Style: Olivia Munn
Sexiest Rising Songstress: Bebe Rexha
Sexiest Mogul: Lauren Conrad, Founder and Designer of LC Lauren Conrad, PaperCrown, PaperCrown Bridesmaids and TheLittleMarket.com
Sexiest Late Night Host: James Corden
Sexiest Athlete: Julie Johnston