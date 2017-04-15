Baywatch's sexy villain Victoria Leeds aka Priyanka Chopra has again managed to secure a place in fancy underwear brand Victoria's Secret 2017 'What is Sexy?' list. Priyanka was honoured with the title of Sexiest Red Carpet Look, but unfortunately, people are not too happy with the list.

The lingerie brand released its annual round-up list of 'What is Sexy?' honouring the fiercest and most inspiring people in Hollywood. The list honours women in 21 sexiest categories, including Sexiest Actress, Sexiest Entertainer, Sexiest Songstress and Sexiest Athlete. This year, the top honours have gone to Mandy Moore (Sexiest Actress), Margot Robbie (Forever Sexy) and Vanessa Hudgens (Sexiest Style Risk Taker).

However, this list received criticism as the winners are overwhelmingly slim and mostly featuring white women. Critics also slammed the lingerie brand for not featuring plus-size models in the list. The list includes Priyanka, Vanessa Hudgens, Jamie Chung and Rachel Barnes, who are not white, but they are not mentioned in the top categories.

Check out the complete list of What is Sexy? below:

Sexiest Actress: Mandy Moore

Sexiest Fitspiration: Nikki Reed

Forever Sexy: Margot Robbie

Sexiest Red Carpet Look: Priyanka Chopra

Sexiest Entertainer: Taylor Swift

Sexiest Festival Style: Jamie Chung

Sexiest Sense of Humor: Billie Lourd

Sexiest Smile: Victoria Justice

Sexiest Cast: The Royals, E!

Sexiest Author: Chrissy Teigen, Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat

Sexiest Style Risk-Taker: Vanessa Hudgens

Sexiest Breakout Star: Riley Keough

Sexiest Snapper: Catt Sadler

Sexiest Songstress: Lady Gaga

Sexiest U.S City: Palm Springs

Sexiest DJ: Alexandra Richards

Sexiest Street Style: Olivia Munn

Sexiest Rising Songstress: Bebe Rexha

Sexiest Mogul: Lauren Conrad, Founder and Designer of LC Lauren Conrad, PaperCrown, PaperCrown Bridesmaids and TheLittleMarket.com

Sexiest Late Night Host: James Corden

Sexiest Athlete: Julie Johnston