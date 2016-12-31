Global icon Priyanka Chopra will appear in Bollywood films next year and thus, there were reports that she has been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next opposite Shah Rukh Khan. SRK and PeeCee have not shared screen space since Don.

However, when asked about the reports, Priyanka told Pinkvilla: "No truth to any such reports. Yes I am meeting Sanjay sir and we always discuss work and he is someone I would work with all my life till the time he wants to work with me. I am his eternal fan. Every time we discuss a film but we have to still figure out which one will it be. I haven't given my commitment to any Bollywood film yet. I am not someone who says no to Sanjay sir."

After Padmavati, Bhansali will work on his next project on Urdu poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi, titled Gustakhiyan. Fans would have been delighted if Priyanka and Shah Rukh would have reunited for SLB's film that will go on floors in 2018.

Gustakhiyan will revolve around Sahir's relationships with several women, including poetess-novelist Amrita Pritam and singer-actress Sudha Malhotra. However, Shah Rukh, who has earlier worked with Bhansali in Devdas, is yet to sign the dotted line, and no leading actress has been finalised yet.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone's name was also considered for the project. She will appear in Bhansali's Padmavati with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is in India for the holidays and also to sign her next Bollywood films. The actress will celebrate her New Year in Goa. She will soon begin the shooting of the second season of her American show Quantico and before flying back to NYC, she will head to Europe to promote her Hollywood film Baywatch.