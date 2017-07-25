Bollywood's "desi girl" turned international star Priyanka Chopra makes headlines for some or other reasons almost every day. And now the gorgeous diva is in news for her latest photoshoot.

Priyanka's blonde look in a photoshoot for L'Officiel India has commanded huge attention. Celebrity hairstylist Priyanka Borkar shared the photo on Instagram, and people started comparing PeeCe with Lady Gaga.

The actress pulled off the blonde look with her usual confidence and hotness. People commenting on the photo praised Priyanka's never-before-seen avatar.

The Quantico actress recently had raised some eyebrows when she had skipped IIFA 2017. It was said that she intentionally gave it a miss as she considers herself a Hollywood star now.

However, she had later clarified that IIFA 2017 coincided with her birthday. And as she had planned to spend her birthday with the family back in Mumbai, she decided to miss the grand event. After making her Hollywood debut in Baywatch, Priyanka is now busy shooting for her second international movie Isn't It Romantic.

Recently, a video had appeared on social media that showed PeeCee and her co-actor shooting for a scene in the movie. With her Quantico series running successfully and more Hollywood movies coming her way, Priyanka truly is reigning the entertainment world now.

Priyanka sometime back had said she has locked three Bollywood movies. "I am listening to many scripts, but once I know what my schedule is, then only I can figure out when I can do a film. I can tell you for sure I have locked three films. But I can't announce them till I know my dates. And I don't know when I will do it, this year or next year. Actually, after June, I really don't know what I am going to do. And I definitely missed Hindi film industry. I am meeting people here also. So yes, it feels wonderful," the actress had told media.