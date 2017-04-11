Priyanka Chopra is full of praise for her Baywatch co-star Zac Efron's abs. During Cinema Con, PeeCee revealed that Zac's abs are real and he has worked hard to get those sexy abs.

Apart from Dwayne Johnson-Zac's chemistry, gunfights, parties and female lifeguards running in slow motion, the film also has a few shirtless scenes and Zac showing his chiselled abs that will make all the women go weak in the knees.

However, several believe that Zac's hot body and abs are fake and the makers have done some airbrushing to make it look real. But Priyanka has vouched for it and said that she has seen it and they are real.

"I didn't think it was real initially. (I thought) there's gotta be some airbrushing or paint brushing or whatever people... I can vouch for them. I have seen them for real. They are real and I was shocked," Priyanka told E! News at Cinema Con.

"He is forever training. I watched him and I ate. I was always eating whenever Zac was training. I don't know why I always got hungry seeing him work so hard."

Baywatch is an adaption of the iconic 90s TV show of the same name. The film, directed by Seth Gordon, features Dwayne, Zac, Priyanka, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on May 26, during the Memorial weekend in the US.

Talking about the promotion of the film in her home country, Priyanka, who plays the antagonist Victoria Leeds, said that the team is planning for a specific tour around the world and is not sure whether India will be there on the schedule.

"I wish I was the producer of the film! I think we have limited time for promotions as even Dwayne Johnson has another film lined up. They are planning a specific tour around the world to promote the film but as of now, I don't know where India stands in that schedule. Zac was in Dubai recently so I told him that India is closer now," she told The Times of India.

After Vin Diesel's xXx: Return of Xander Cage promotion, fans are waiting for Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson to promote Baywatch in India, but it remains to be seen whether they will visit the country for promotion or give it a miss.