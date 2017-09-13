The detailed Vanity Fair interview which saw Meghan Markle address her relationship with Prince Harry hasn't gone down well with many. Though the world rejoiced to know that the couple is truly in love, the Suits actress has been getting all kinds of reactions.

It was earlier reported that the Queen and Prince Charles weren't happy about the interview. Now, actress and a close of Prince Harry's girlfriend, Priyanka Chopra, has also expressed that she is not pleased with the interview.

Not that Priyanka is stopping Meghan from talking about the love of her life. The Quantico star is furious by the way the interview is being addressed. She feels that the interview was rather "sexist" and focused too much on Harry and not enough on her career as an actress.

Talking to ET, the Baywatch villain told that Markle is "more than just a plus one." Disappointed by VF's piece, she said, "It would have been nice to write about her, not just her boyfriend. I mean, she's an actor, she's an activist, she's a philanthropist."

She added, "I don't [know] if I will get into trouble for this. I mean, she's on the cover of Vanity Fair. It's just a little sexist. Look, I'm a feminist and I love boys, okay."

Chopra also clarified her fury by saying, "The only thing I'm saying is that there needs to be a certain sense of equality, where a woman is not just a plus one, you know. It's nice to be your own identity too."

This isn't the first time that PC has shown her dismay against Meghan being treated as just a "royal girlfriend" and not an individual identity. During the promotions of Baywatch in May, the actress was asked about "Prince Harry's girlfriend." The reference had not gone down well with the former Miss World.

She told the host, Wendy Williams, "Also Meghan Markle. You know, an actress in Suits, her own achievements." When Wendy sheepishly agreed, Chopra laughed and added: "Just saying!"

Markle and Harry are clearly happy in their relationship as the couple spent quality time in Africa, ringing in Markle's 36th birthday. Recently, the Suits actress also hosted a birthday date to celebrate the royal's 33rd birthday.

There are rumours that the couple got engaged during the romantic African trip and the Palace might soon make the formal announcement.