Like many other Bollywood stars, Priyanka Chopra too wished Happy Independence Day to her fans on Tuesday. However, many found her manner of wishing "disrespectful."

PeeCee shared a Boomerang video on Instagram in which she is seen wrapping a tri-colour dupatta around her neck and waving it with her hands. While many appreciated Priyanka's love for the country, some others slammed the actress claiming that she insulted the Indian flag.

Many said that Priyanka insulted the flag by wrapping it around her neck as a dupatta. Some others trolled the Baywatch actress for her attire, saying that she should have wished Independence Day wearing a saree or salwar.

However, Priyanka's fans tried to defend her saying that it is just a tri-colour dupatta and not Indian flag. This led to a series of arguments in the comment section between PC supporters and the critics.

Apart from Priyanka, several other B-Town celebs took to social media to wish their fans on the special day. Some of them included Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Rishi Kapoor, Aamir Khan among many others.

Independence Day #Vibes ??#MyHeartBelongsToIndia #happyindependencedayindia #jaihind A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Check some of the negative reactions that Priyanka's post received:

Fans tried to defend Priyanka saying that it is just a tri-colour dupatta and not the Indian flag.

Priyanka has now become a global star. After the success of Quantico series, the gorgeous diva had recently made her debut in Hollywood movie Baywatch. Although the film did not fare much well at the box office, Priyanka's performance was much appreciated. She had played an antagonist in the flick.

Now, she has been busy shooting for her next Hollywood movie Isn't It Romantic. Meanwhile, her Indian fans have eagerly been waiting to see her in a Bollywood film.