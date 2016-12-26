Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is in India and recently shared screen space with Sidharth Malhotra for Dharma 2.0. Producer Punit Malhotra tweeted about it and informed that Dharma 2.0. is a commercial for Karan Johar's production company.

Priyanka and Sidharth will star in the ad and thus, they shot for the same last week. Punit has also shared two pictures from the set and PeeCee looked gorgeous in a red dress. One photo featured Priyanka and Sidharth showing their back and the other one has Shakun Batra posing with the duo.

A few days ago, she shot an episode with Kapil Sharma for The Kapil Sharma Show and it has been reported that she will also appear on Koffee With Karan 5. The actress also surprised her fans by sharing a video on Christmas Day with Superwoman Lilly Singh. The video titled How to be a Good Wing Woman was uploaded on YouTube on December 24 and has already crossed 2 million views.

Two gorgeous stars shot for Dharma 2.0 last night. Guess who? Fun stuff coming your way! ????? #freshpair #dharma2.0 #shootlife pic.twitter.com/UY1BaxAy9R — Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) December 23, 2016

Priyanka came to India for the holiday season and will soon begin the shooting of the second season of her American show Quantico. Before flying back to NYC, she will head to Europe to promote her Hollywood film Baywatch.

The former Miss World told the Press Trust of India that she has come to India to sign Bollywood films for the next year. "I will be doing two Bollywood films next year. I have come to India to decide on those films. By the end of January, I will finalise which those films will be," PeeCee said.