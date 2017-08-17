Priyanka Chopra was recently trolled for her Independence Day post, in which haters asked her not to return to India. Interestingly, PeeCee is currently in her homeland and she's apparently here in search of her man.

Before your imagination runs wild, Priyanka is, in fact, in India to hunt for the leading man for her next film Gustakhiyan. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie and the hero of the same has not been finalised yet.

A source informed Mid-Day: "The film's leading man has to be finalised within this month. Though Bhansali is neck deep in work with Padmavati, he wants to start this film by mid-2018."

"The film's pre-production has to be completed latest by March next year. So working backwards, the lead cast has to be decided before the pre-production begins."

Before PeeCee was roped in, Irrfan Khan was said to be doing the movie. Later, he was replaced by Abhishek Bachchan, but reports suggested that Priyanka didn't want Jr. Bachchan as her hero in Gustakhiyan.

"Priyanka wants an actor who hasn't done a period film before. Abhishek has done Umrao Jaan (2006) with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Since PC is co-producing the film with Bhansali, she expressed her reservations to him and they are still on the lookout for someone to play the character of Sahir," a source had told DNA.

Gustakhiyan brings the story of Urdu poet Sahir Ludhianvi and poet-novelist Amrita Pritam to life on celluloid.

Meanwhile, PeeCee has been in news for not wearing a saree or salwar while wrapping a tricolor dupatta around her neck on Independence Day. Like many other Bollywood stars, Priyanka too wished Happy Independence Day to her fans.

However, many found her way of wishing "disrespectful." PeeCee shared a Boomerang video on Instagram, in which she is seen wrapping a tricolour dupatta around her neck and waving it.

Many said that Priyanka insulted the flag by wrapping it around her neck as a dupatta. Some others trolled the Baywatch actress for her attire. Haters even called her "anti-national" and told her not to come back to India.