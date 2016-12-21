Priyanka Chopra has become the first Bollywood actress to endorse hair care brand Pantene, but she is not the only actress to represent an international brand. Chopra joins the list with former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan among others to endorse an international brand.

On Tuesday, Pantene officially announced that Chopra will be the face of the brand's new campaign globally. Chopra is also excited about her new association with Pantene.

"I'm excited to come on board as the new global ambassador for Pantene. A favourite around the world, I love that Pantene celebrates and advocates that being strong is beautiful," Chopra said in a statement.

"Inner Strength is as important for hair as it is for life. Strong hair can handle anything!"

Chopra joins the list with Hollywood divas, including Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding, and Gisele Bundchen, who endorse the hair care brand internationally. She has also joined other Indian actors who became the face of global brands.

Take a look at the celebrities who made a mark internationally with the global brands.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The Bollywood actress and former Miss World has been endorsing the Swiss watch brand Longines for quite a long time now. She is also the brand ambassador of cosmetic brand L'Oreal Paris for over a decade now. Every year, she attends the Cannes Film Festival with other Hollywood celebrities as the brand ambassador of the cosmetic group.

Freida Pinto: Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto is also the brand ambassador of the international cosmetic brand L'Oreal Paris and has been attending the Cannes Film Festival with other actresses.

Sonam Kapoor: Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor joins Bachchan and Pinto as the brand ambassador of the cosmetic brand. Like Bachchan and Pinto, Kapoor also attends the film festival every year.

Katrina Kaif: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif recently joined Bachchan, Pinto and Kapoor as the brand ambassador of the cosmetic brand.

Shah Rukh Khan: Raees actor Shah Rukh Khan has been endorsing the Swiss watch brand Tag Heuer.