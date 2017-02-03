Priyanka Chopra, who is now busy with her work commitments in Hollywood, has apparently teamed up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for her next Bollywood film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati controversy: Sonam urges PM Modi to support film industry

Recently, there were reports that the actress was likely to be cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Bhansali's upcoming film, based on the life of the poet, Sahir Ludhianvi. While it is not confirmed whether she is a part of the film or not, latest buzz is that Priyanka is teaming up with the Padmavati director for another project.

According to a report in Bollywood life, Priyanka, who had worked with Bhansali in Bajirao Mastani, has given her nod to a movie based on a book that narrates the life of a prostitute. The report further said that Bhansali had approached Rani Mukherji for the role, but she refused the same as she had portrayed a similar role earlier.

Priyanka will apparently start working on the film after completing the shooting of second season of ABC's TV show Quantico and Baywatch promotions in the US.

Meanwhile, Bhansali has been making headlines after a group of Rajput activists assaulted him and vandalised the sets of Padmavati alleging that wrong facts are being presented in the movie. Apparently, the outrage among the group was attributed to a rumour about a dream romance sequence between Deepika Padukone's character, Padmavati, and Ranveer Singh's, Alauddin Khilji.

Later, the director's team released an official statement on behalf of him, clarifying that there isn't any objectionable scene between Rani Padmavati and Allaudin Khilji.