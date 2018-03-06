Priyanka Chopra couldn't attend Oscars this year as she was unwell. She wrote on her social media handle: "I wish all my friends nominated tonight all the very best! So sick but wishing everyone from bed! Can't wait to know the winners! #oscars2018."

But well, that didn't stop her from watching the ceremony and cheering for her friends and nominees. And now, PeeCee shared some of her favorite outfits from the 90th Academy Awards' red carpet, titled as '#PriyankasPicks'

Who made it to her list?

Jennifer Lawrence who wore a dazzling Dior outfit, Nicole Kidman in an electric blue gown, Margot Robbie's beautiful white gown, Call Me By Your Name actor Timothée Chalamet, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Greta Gerwig, Naomi Campbell's white suit, Ashley Graham's deadly black gown and Jared Leto's dapper look, were Priyanka's favorite.

What do you think?

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has dazzled Oscars' red carpet in 2016 and 2017. She made her Hollywood debut with Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch. And she will be seen now with Claire Danes and Jim Parsons in A Kid Like Jake and with Rebel Wilson in Isn't It Romantic.