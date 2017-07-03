Fans are eagerly waiting for Priyanka Chopra to star in a Bollywood movie. The actress has signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gustakhiyan, but she has not given dates to it yet. Thus, reports suggest that Irrfan Khan is no more part of the project, which is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Priyanka Chopra's production.

Oscars class of 2017: Salman, Aamir, Priyanka invited but why not Shah Rukh Khan?

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan was considered for the movie and then, Irrfan bagged the offer. But PeeCee's dates issue made Irrfan's date diary go haywire. Reports suggested that Abhishek Bachchan was then roped in to play Urdu poet Sahir Ludhianvi and Priyanka will play poet-novelist Amrita Pritam's role.

Fans were excited for the pair as they have appeared in many films together. But the recent buzz is that Abhishek might not get the role and the reason is PeeCee.

"Priyanka wants an actor who hasn't done a period film before. Abhishek has done Umrao Jaan (2006) with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Since PC is co-producing the film with Bhansali, she expressed her reservations to him and they are still on the lookout for someone to play the character of Sahir," a source told DNA.

Gustakhiyan brings the story of Urdu poet Sahir Ludhianvi and poet-novelist Amrita Pritam to life on celluloid but the male lead has not been finalised yet.

The shooting of the film was expected to start this year. It has been reported that Bhansali's upcoming movie Gustakhiyan has been stalled for the time being as PeeCee's dates are packed. Priyanka has reportedly signed two Hollywood movies — A Kid Like Jake and a romcom starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine; also, she is set to start shooting for Quantico 3.