Priyanka Chopra was rushed to hospital on Thursday after she suffered injuries on the sets of her TV drama show Quantico. Chopra was performing a stunt scene for the second season of Quantico.

On Thursday, Chopra was shooting for the FBI drama series when she slipped and fell. She suffered a concussion after hitting her head and was immediately rushed to a hospital, TMZ reported.

The former Miss World was treated at the emergency room and was discharged later. She is now resting at her house. "Priyanka was examined by a doctor, released and is home resting comfortably," ABC network said in a statement, adding that it was a "minor accident."

"I can confirm there was a minor incident last night on set. Priyanka was immediately taken to the hospital, examined by a doctor and released. (She) is resting comfortably at home on doctor's orders, and will return to work after the weekend," a representative for the actress said, according to Press Trust of India.

The incident came to light when Chopra skipped Friday's press event for Quantico. When press arrived for the event, they were informed that Chopra was not feeling well as she met with an accident overnight. The press conference will now be held before January 23, the mid-season premiere date of Quantico, ET online reported.

Meanwhile, the accident has not halted the production of the show. The Baywatch actress is expected to resume shooting after the weekend, her representative told US magazine.

The accident happened just days after she attended the 74th Golden Globe Awards, which took place on January 8. She attended the award show as a presenter.