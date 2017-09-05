A lot has been said about Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan in the past. PeeCee was recently seen following SRK's way when she visited legendary actor Dilip Kumar at his residence.

Shah Rukh paid the veteran actor a visit last month after the latter came back home from hospital. Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu had shared pictures of SRK kissing the senior actor's forehead.

On Monday, Priyanka paid a visit at Dilip Kumar's house and clicked a similar picture with the actor. The Bajirao Mastani actress went to meet him along with mother Madhu Chopra, and spent the evening with Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu.

A tweet from Dilip Kumar's official account by Faisal Farooqui, the CEO of mouthshut.com, said: ".@priyankachopra spent the evening with Saab and Saira Baji. Saab's health much better. -FF."

The tweet was accompanied by two photos of Priyanka alongside Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar. The diva shared the post and wrote: "It was lovely seeing both of you. Thank you and so good to see Saab much better. Much love. @TheDilipKumar."

.@priyankachopra spent the evening with Saab and Saira Baji. Saab's health much better. -FF pic.twitter.com/T9N5vDYp5I — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 4, 2017

2/ @iamsrk visited Sahab this evening. Sahab's doing much better since return from the hospital. Shukar Allah. pic.twitter.com/V2njs5swDM — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 15, 2017

Meanwhile, Priyanka is in news for walking out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gustakhiyan. Earlier reports had suggested PeeCee came to India in search for a lead actor, but now the actress has turned down the project.

However, mom Madhu Chopra rubbished the rumours saying she is still in talks for the movie. On the other hand, reports suggested Priyanka didn't want Abhishek Bachchan to be a part of Gustakhiyan, and thus left the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan Khan were once considered for the male lead.

The recent buzz is that Priyanka might be seen playing the role of the wife of Aamir Khan's character in a movie.