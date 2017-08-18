Whoa! Pee Cee will reportedly have six pack abs in her upcoming Hollywood flick Isn't It Romantic?. The 35-year-old actress, who made her Hollywood debut in Dwyane Johnson-led Baywatch, will reportedly have a body with six pack abs to go with the role she is playing in the rom-com.

The Quantico actress is playing the character of a yoga instructor named Isabella in Isn't It Romantic?. According to Filmfare, PC is on a mission to get six-pack abs. Some insiders claimed that the Baywatch actress is in need of having a 6-pack figure to fit into the role.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share a picture with her trainers Bree Branker and Austin Cagley in her training outfit. She wrote, "From never working out to working out with two beasts! Thank you guys for being so rad! @austincagley @breebranks will miss u!"

The trainer duo also shared the same picture on the social media platform while Cagley captioned the picture, "We woke up in Beastmode."

From never working out to working out with two beasts! Thank you guys for being so rad! @austincagley @breebranks will miss u! ❤️?????? A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 15, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

The Bollywood diva will not stop working out until she is satisfied with her body. Fans must be eagerly waiting to see her in the new sizzling avatar.

Isn't It Romantic?, which is directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, features Priyanka Chopra as yoga instructor Isabella, Liam Hemsworth as a handsome client named Blake, Rebel Wilson as a New York City architect and Adam Devine as Josh, Wilson's best friend.

The romantic comedy is expected to be released in theatres on Valentine's Day in 2019.