Priyanka Chopra is ruling Hollywood after making it big in Bollywood. The Baywatch star, who entered the American entertainment industry with the TV series Quantico, sparkled in her debut film and has already started work on her second venture.

The Indian actress is starring opposite Pitch Perfect star Adam Devine in Isn't It Romantic? The filming has already begun and new pictures from the sets have surfaced online. A new video from the sets has also emerged, and it shows Priyanka facing an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while she was shooting for a scene.

Wearing a stunning pink cold shoulder dress, the actress was seen filming a scene with Devine in Central Park, New York, when the incident took place. In the video, Devine is seen gripping Chopra from behind in what appears like Heimlich manoeuvre.

After the manoeuvre is done, PC is seen furious as she turns to face Devine. It was when she turned that one side of her dress fell out of place, revealing more cleavage than intended. The actress quickly repositioned the dress, but the embarrassing moment was caught on camera.

Isn't It Romantic? features many renowned rom-com actors, including Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, GLOW actress Betty Gilpin and Bad Mom actress Eugenia Kuzmina, according to IMDb.

The plot revolves around a woman, played by Wilson, who ends up diving into the world of a romantic comedy, according to Deadline. The film is directed by Todd Strauss, who has been at the helm of A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas. The film is set to be released over the Valentine's Day 2019 weekend.

After playing a negative role in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra has turned towards the romantic genre. The actress, who has expressed her wish to play Batgirl and a Bond in James Bond movies, is also a fan favourite for the role of Jasmine in Aladdin.