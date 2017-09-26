The makers of Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton are on cloud nine as the movie has been chosen as India's official entry in Oscars 2018. However, Priyanka Chopra seems to be highly disappointed with the decision.

It has been reported that PeeCee was hoping that her Marathi production Ventilator would make it to the Oscars, but the announcement of Newton getting the recognition came as a shocker for her.

Priyanka even apparently had chalked out a plan on how to promote Ventilator at the Academy Awards.

"I guess, Priyanka must be even more disappointed because she was always ambitious about the film. Had it been selected, she would have ensured that it was the most talked about film in the run to the Oscars, especially since she is already an established name there. Ventilator was always the favourite baby of their banner," DNA quoted Ventilator director Rajesh Mapuskar as saying.

The director further said that Priyanka's mother Madhur Chopra was also excited, but their hopes dashed after the announcement. "I told her not to worry, assuring her that only the best film would make it. We were a bit disappointed when we learnt about the verdict, the next day," he added.

Ventilator had won accolades at various film festivals. Apart from Newton and Ventilator, movies like Dangal and Mukti were also in the race for Oscars.

Directed by Amit V Masurkar, Newton is a dark satirical comedy that takes dig at the corruption and lethargic approach in India towards elections. Apart from Rajkummar, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Raghuvir Yadav.