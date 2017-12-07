Priyanka Chopra shouldn't be surprised by the Sexiest Asian Women title anymore. The Miss World winner has been crowned the "sexiest" yet again and she absolutely deserved it.

The Quantico star has been setting Instagram on fire with some sizzling photoshoot, candid pictures and flaunting her gorgeous smile. Right from her gorgeous gown at the Emmys this year to the sensual Vogue India photoshoot, the diva reminded people time and again that she is confident about her style and body.

Also Read: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez to turn hosts for Wiz Khalifa in Goa?

As soon as the news broke, fans of the actress went gaga congratulating the diva. Thanking her fans for the love, the actress took to Twitter to share a special message.

Accepting the title graciously, Priyanka tweeted, "I should thank my mom and dad for this award...lol! It's purely their genetics and also the immense love you guys give me every single time which has put me on top of the list 5 times over. Thank you @EasternEye... you do know how to flatter a girl! #AsjadNazirSexyList2017."

This is a record-breaking fifth time that Priyanka has been awarded the title. "For me your humility & being a global symbol for girl power is your sexiest quality," Asjad Nazir, editor of Eastern Eye newspaper, the media house behind the popular list, wrote on Twitter while announcing Chopra's name.

Congratulations to @priyankachopra for topping Eastern Eye 50 Sexiest Asian Women list 2017 (for a record-breaking fifth time). For me your humility & being a global symbol for girl power is your sexiest quality. #PriyankaChopra #AsjadNazirSexyList2017 pic.twitter.com/sOtYNbNJon — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) December 6, 2017

The actress beat her fellow Bollywood turned Hollywood debutant Deepika Padukone for the title. The two actresses marked their Hollywood film industry debut this year - xXx: Xander Cage (Deepika) and Baywatch (Priyanka). She also beat actresses like Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 release Raees fame Mahira Khan for the title.

The top 10 include Priyanka at 1, Indian TV actress Nia Sharma at 2, Padukone ruled the third spot, Alia Bhatt (4) and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan (5) complete the top five. TV star Drashti Dhami at 6, Tiger Zinda Hai actress Katrina Kaif stands at 7, Shraddha Kapoor at 8, Gauahar Khan at 9 and Rubina Dilaik holds the 10th spot.

As soon as the news broke out, fans thronged online to express their joy over the winner and agreed that Chopra was the right winner. "She doesn't even trying so hard for being sexy like others cuz she knows who's the sexiest. There's no any competition. We stan this sexiest legend. Congratulations PeeCee," a fan wrote and we couldn't agree more.

Congratulations, Priyanka Chopra!