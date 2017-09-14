Bet you didn't know this about Priyanka Chopra!
Actress Priyanka Chopra has been vehemently trolled on Twitter for "lack of knowledge" after saying that Sikkim is an insurgency-hit state.  

PeeCee had produced Sikkim-based movie Pahuna when it was screened at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). During an interview there, Priyanka made two statements about Sikkim that irked people of social media.

First, Priyanka said that Sikkim is an insurgency-hit state, whereas, it is one of the most peaceful states in India. Secondly, she said that Pahuna is the first movie from the state, which is also a wrong statement.

"Sikkim is a small state in the north-east of India which never had a film industry or anyone who made films from that region. This is the first film ever that's come out of that region because it's very troubled with insurgency and troubling situations," Priyanka said during the interview with international media.

The actress received severe backlash for this statement. While some called Priyanka highly ill-informed, others slammed her for making such an "irresponsible" comment. People have been saying that as Sikkim is a tourism-based state, this comment from such a renowned actress can affect its tourism business. Even Sikkim Tourism Minister Ugen Gyatso has slammed Priyanka's remark.

Realising her blunder, Priyanka has reportedly apologised for the mistake to the Tourism Minister, according to India Today. Meanwhile, Pahuna has received immense appreciation at TIFF. Directed by Paakhi A Tyrewala, Pahuna revolves around two kids. Check some of the reactions that came after Priyanka's statement:

