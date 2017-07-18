Priyanka Chopra has turned 35 today! The actress is currently on a family vacation for her birthday, and she even skipped Bollywood's biggest award show, IIFA 2017 for spending some quality time with her mother and brother.

The actress, who is known as the Global Icon, has truly lived up to her title of Miss World. At present, PeeCee is ruling the world with her amazing work in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Priyanka, who started her acting career internationally with American TV series Quantico, has now become a popular name in Hollywood too. After appearing in Baywatch opposite actors Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, she has bagged two more Hollywood flicks – A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?

Priyanka's last Bollywood flick was Jai Gangaajal, which didn't do well at the box office. Her last role in Bollywood which touched hearts was as Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani. Priyanka's supporting actress' performance was lauded more than Deepika Padukone's lead actress' performance.

This proves how good she is in what she does. From being a red carpet diva to meeting Barack Obama and PM Narendra Modi, she has become a popular name worldwide.

Priyanka is not only a good actress, she also knows how to handle internet trolls too with her witty comebacks. She has been trolled and criticised several times for her social media posts, but she has swift retorts for every negative post.

She is a true diva and these following photos and Instagram posts are proof. Here, take a look:

