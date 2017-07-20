It looks like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are having a constant race ever since the two divas had made their Hollywood debuts.

Deepika shared the news of becoming the latest member of Academy of Motion Picture of Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). She took to Twitter to share the news along with her excitement. "Honoured to be a new #Academymember @TheAcademy #Classof2017," the actress tweeted.

However, before Deepika, Priyanka too had some time back joined the Academy Class of 2017. Expressing her joy at accepting the membership, PeeCee had said, "They invited me and I said yes. It was that simple. But I am grateful to the Academy for including such a diverse amount of people from around the world. They ask us our opinions when we are the member of the Academy. I am very clear about my views and opinion and it is that the Academy opens itself up to nominations for foreign language films outside of just one category".

Although Priyanka has become a known face in the West after her debut Hollywood movie Baywatch, Deepika, who had featured in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, too is very much in the race. As the only ladies from B-Town who could make it big in Hollywood, there has always been a constant comparison between DP and PC.

Deepika's announcement of becoming a member of Oscars Academy Awards came soon after the news of Priyanka joining the same had made headlines. It seems like both Priyanka and Deepika are in no mood to miss any opportunity that will make them appear bigger star than each other.

Meanwhile, both Priyanka and Deepika had skipped the recently held IIFA 2017. While the Tamasha actress was believed to have missed it as she was busy shooting for Padmavati, Priyanka had claimed to have missed it as she wanted to spend her birthday with her family.