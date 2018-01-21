Oscar nominations are finally upon us. And, the list will be revealed on Tuesday, January 23. And, unlike past years, this year, it will not be just an official announcement as the official Instagram page of The Academy hinted that Oscar nominations will be announced by some Hollywood A-listers.

Taking to Instagram, The Academy shared a couple of behind-the-scenes glimpses which revealed that a slew of celebrities has been picked for the special occasion. And, Priyanka Chopra is one of them.

In the photo which has been captured in front of the monitor, Pee Cee is seen sitting on a chair wearing a silver-coloured top paired up with black trousers.

The caption reads: "Behind the scenes with Priyanka Chopra. Tune in to the #OscarNoms announcement on Tuesday at 5:22am PT."

Priyanka Chopra is likely to be joined by other Hollywood actresses including Rebel Wilson, Michelle Rodriguez, and Rosario Dawson.

You can catch the nominations announcement live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy's digital platforms, and local broadcasters.

The Oscar nominations list will likely include some of the much-anticipated films from last year — The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Post, Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, Get Out, Dunkirk.

This year the 90th Academy Awards will be hosted by late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel for the second year in a row. It will be held on March 4, 2018. The award show will air live on ABC.

On the other hand, the Quantico actress took to Instagram to share the news of her attending Sundance Film Festival as her upcoming flick A Kid like Jake has been chosen for the prestigious film fest. Alongside Chopra, the movie also features Jim Parsons, Claire Danes, and Octavia Spencer.

The Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva added a picture with her little pooch to her Insta story, captioning: "Don't go mommy.. @diariesofdiana giving me the puppy eyes. #Sundance bound.