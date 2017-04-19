Shah Rukh Khan with Priyanka Chopra
Shah Rukh Khan with Priyanka ChopraReuters

Amitabh Bachchan has ranked top among the actors in India Today's top 50 powerful Indians of 2017. He is at 15 and followed by Box Office Sultan Salman Khan, who is in the 29th place in the list. Apart from them, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone are part of the list. 

The interesting part of the story is that Priyanka Chopra at 38th place is ahead of Shah Rukh Khan (40), Akshay Kumar (44), Kamal Haasan (45), Aamir Khan (47) and Deepika Padukone (50).The actress is possibly at her pinnacle of her career with the Bollywood diva entering Hollywood films with Baywatch. 

India Today magazine comes up with the top 50 powerful Indians list every year since 2013. This time, business magnate Mukesh Ambani has topped the list and he is followed by Ratan Tata and Kumar Mangalam Birla in second and third places, respectively.

Below is the complete list of top 50 powerful Indians:

Rank Name
01 Mukesh Ambani
02 Ratan Tata
03 Kumar Mangalam Birla
04 Gautam Adani
05 Baba Ramdev
06 Anand Mahindra
07 Uday Kotak
08 Dilip Shanghvi
09 Azim Premji
10 N Chandrasekaran
11 Virat Kohli
12 Nandan Nilekani
13 Amit Agarwal
14 Sunil Mittal
15 Amitabh Bachchan
16 Shiv Nadar
17 Rahul Bhatia
18 Vijay Shekhar Sharma
19 Arundhati Bhattacharya
20 Subramanian Swamy
21 Vinod Rai
22 Uday Shankar
23 Vineet Jain
24 Aditya Puri
25 Anil Ambani
26 Binny Bansal & Sachin Bansal
27 Sanjiv Goenka
28 Nita Ambani
29 Salman Khan
30 S Gurumurthy
31 Subhash Chandra
32 Vishal Sikka
33 Rajat Sharma
34 Rajinikanth
35 Naresh Trehan
36 PV Sindhu
37 Amit Jain
38 Priyanka Chopra
39 Mahendra Mohan
40 Shah Rukh Khan
41 Rajeev Chandrasekhar
42 Rajiv Bajaj
43 Harish Salve
44 Akshay Kumar
45 Kamal Haasan
46 Manish Sabharwal
47 Aamir Khan
48 Prathap C Reddy
49 Pawan Munjal
50 Deepika Padukone
