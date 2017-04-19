Amitabh Bachchan has ranked top among the actors in India Today's top 50 powerful Indians of 2017. He is at 15 and followed by Box Office Sultan Salman Khan, who is in the 29th place in the list. Apart from them, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone are part of the list.

The interesting part of the story is that Priyanka Chopra at 38th place is ahead of Shah Rukh Khan (40), Akshay Kumar (44), Kamal Haasan (45), Aamir Khan (47) and Deepika Padukone (50).The actress is possibly at her pinnacle of her career with the Bollywood diva entering Hollywood films with Baywatch.

India Today magazine comes up with the top 50 powerful Indians list every year since 2013. This time, business magnate Mukesh Ambani has topped the list and he is followed by Ratan Tata and Kumar Mangalam Birla in second and third places, respectively.

Below is the complete list of top 50 powerful Indians: