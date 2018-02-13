Divya Agarwal, who rose to fame with MTV's reality show Splitsvilla, had been in a relationship with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma but broke up with him after link-up rumors between him and Benafsha Soonawala emerged.

Now a 'proudly' single Divya reveals her Valentine's Day plans. Or should we say Anti-Valentine's Day? Don't worry, she's not on a mission against love but she will be doing something different.

In a conversation with IBTimes India, Divya said: "I have my entire day planned. My Valentine inspiration are my parents, as they have been together for 26 years. So, will begin my love-filled day with them. Post which, I will be going to pamper myself because I love myself. I have my girl gang, so will go shopping. And the evening is our real celebration where we will celebrate Anti-Valentine's Day. We will be attending Sushant Digvikar in his Fabulous Drag Avatar as Rani-Ko-He-Nur. Maybe I will find true love there."

For the uninitiated, Sushant Divgikar is an Indian model, actor, performer, singer and video jockey who appears in television shows and films. In July 2014, he was crowned Mr Gay India 2014.

"On a serious note, I am not against love and I believe that there is someone special for everyone out there. My faith comes because of my parents, fans, and friends and I have decided to dedicate this day to them. Whether you are looking for love or just want to have some fun, I believe there's no harm in having a twist on Valentine's Day. My biggest Cupid's love celebration will only happen when I change my surname," Divya said.

On the professional front, Divya wrapped up Date to Remember — a dating-based reality show with 18 girls and nine boys — whose contestants go on a journey to find love. Apart from Divya, ex-Bigg Boss contestants Nitibha Kaul, Manu Punjabi and Punjabi singer Indeep Bakshi are captains of the teams in the show.