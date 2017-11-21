Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla recently opened up about her closeness with Priyank Sharma after her eviction from the house, saying it was just a big fat joke. She also said she would talk to Priyank's former girlfriend Divya Agarwal to clear the air about all the rumours.

But Divya is not happy with Benaf's clarification on getting intimate with Priyank on the controversial reality show.

The former Splitsvilla 10 contestant slammed Benafsha in her Instagram story, saying: "For me.. playing with emotions is not a big fat JOKE.. For u all reality shows might be a business for me its real! Mazak toh meri life is ban Gaya hai.. [sic]"

Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma's closeness was the reason Divya called it quits with her former Splitsvilla connection, whom she had been supporting ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house, despite all the negativity around her.

But Priyank's weird behaviour and growing closeness with Benafsha Soonawalla on Bigg Boss 11 apparently made her more vulnerable, with everyone — including her family, friends and mediapersons — asking uncomfortable questions.

Divya, who was irked by Priyank's physical involvement with Benafsha on the show, reached an emotional breaking point and said she wouldn't give Priyank another chance ever again.

Clarifying about her intimacy with Priyank, Benafsha told IBTimes India in an interview: "Everybody in the house had an opinion. I told Priyank inside the house that our friends are talking the most about us. I have told them clearly that it was just a big fat joke. It's not the masses fault, Priyank said 'I don't know why Ben is doing this even though she has someone outside' -- was a stupid thing to do."

Benafsha, in her long Instagram post, also confessed that she genuinely went to Priyank's bed one night to say sorry, cried, hugged him and slept next to him for a few minutes, and as soon as she woke up she went away.

It was believed that Benafsha's boyfriend Varun Sood was upset with his girlfriend for her stint on the show and wanted an explanation from her on things she did in the Bigg Boss house.

But after eviction Benaf in her Instagram live video with Varun cleared the air with fans and said it was just a part of the show and nothing was real.

She also sent out a message to Divya that Priyank loves her a lot.

But it looks like Divya is no mood to listen to Benafsha's interpretation of her actions with Priyank in the Bigg Boss house.