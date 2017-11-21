Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla recently opened up about her closeness with Priyank Sharma after her eviction from the house, saying it was just a big fat joke. She also said she would talk to Priyank's former girlfriend Divya Agarwal to clear the air about all the rumours.
But Divya is not happy with Benaf's clarification on getting intimate with Priyank on the controversial reality show.
The former Splitsvilla 10 contestant slammed Benafsha in her Instagram story, saying: "For me.. playing with emotions is not a big fat JOKE.. For u all reality shows might be a business for me its real! Mazak toh meri life is ban Gaya hai.. [sic]"
Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma's closeness was the reason Divya called it quits with her former Splitsvilla connection, whom she had been supporting ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house, despite all the negativity around her.
But Priyank's weird behaviour and growing closeness with Benafsha Soonawalla on Bigg Boss 11 apparently made her more vulnerable, with everyone — including her family, friends and mediapersons — asking uncomfortable questions.
Divya, who was irked by Priyank's physical involvement with Benafsha on the show, reached an emotional breaking point and said she wouldn't give Priyank another chance ever again.
Clarifying about her intimacy with Priyank, Benafsha told IBTimes India in an interview: "Everybody in the house had an opinion. I told Priyank inside the house that our friends are talking the most about us. I have told them clearly that it was just a big fat joke. It's not the masses fault, Priyank said 'I don't know why Ben is doing this even though she has someone outside' -- was a stupid thing to do."
Benafsha, in her long Instagram post, also confessed that she genuinely went to Priyank's bed one night to say sorry, cried, hugged him and slept next to him for a few minutes, and as soon as she woke up she went away.
So I got out of bigg boss and saw A hell lot of hate. I couldn't understand why. Then I saw ONE, just one episode and I was like I can't see any of it. I don't blame you guys for hating on me. Cause y'all have no idea what actually happened, just like the housemates didn't. Pri, you've always been my best friend but for you to make wrong statements in the house about this was the worst thing you could've done to me. You KNEW it was all a joke. Why did you. I've been in house arrest and quiet for 3 days and I've got to say it now because not just me but everyone that's close to me is getting affected. I'm sure it must be the easiest thing to watch behind a screen and judge a person, we all do it, including me. If I was you, I'd judge me too. BUT there's a difference. I was there for 24 hours per day and y'all got to see just one hour of it. Ever gave it a second thought? EVERY CONVERSATION WITH PRIYANK WAS IN GOOD FUN AND HUMOUR. I WOULD CATCH HOLD OF HIM LATER AND WE WOULD LAUGH ABOUT IT. I DID IT TO TEASE HIM AND MAKE HIM AWKWARD AND THEN I WOULD LAUGH ABOUT IT AND MAKE FUN IF HIM! THE LAUGHING PART WAS NOT SHOWN. Yes I genuinely went on his bed one night to say sorry, cried and hugged him slept next to him for a few minutes and as soon as I woke up I went in my own. I am from a little Parsi family and I lead a simple, fun, ambitious and chilled life. Talking about V everything was just to scandalise pri and then laugh about it. Yes my sense of humour is weird. For all the people saying I did it for footage and camera? My relationship with the camera was intact even before bigg boss and will be even now. I don't see a camera and go crazy, it's my job, I'm used to it. If I had to "fake" a relationship, I'm not a fool to keep mentioning V A LOT of times all through bigg boss and put a VS batch in my bed. All those Comparisons I did later, was AGAIN, to tease him and scare him and then laugh about it. I'm sorry it looked wrong. But it wasn't. This is a message for the haters. Say what you want to me. I understand it wasn't shown as a joke to y'all. But ONE word to anybody that I love and I swear lI'll catch hold of you wherever you are.
It was believed that Benafsha's boyfriend Varun Sood was upset with his girlfriend for her stint on the show and wanted an explanation from her on things she did in the Bigg Boss house.
But after eviction Benaf in her Instagram live video with Varun cleared the air with fans and said it was just a part of the show and nothing was real.
She also sent out a message to Divya that Priyank loves her a lot.
First face after the house and GOD do I like it! I told you, trust me even when no one else does and I'll never break it, we did just that. This is for all the haters, I'm so sorry for making you guys feel like I betrayed anyone's trust or hurt people. Interviews and I will answer all your questions. I played in the house with as much dignity and respect as I could. One thing that looked wrong to yall made you guys say so much, now that I'm back, I'll make sure I turn back all the fingers y'all are pointing towards me. For now, there's two cuties who will stand by each other. Been through a lot together, aiveyeeinnnn hi Nahi jaane denge boss! #teribee
But it looks like Divya is no mood to listen to Benafsha's interpretation of her actions with Priyank in the Bigg Boss house.