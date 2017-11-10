Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma could be arrested anytime soon for making defamatory comments on Arshi Khan, said her publicist Flynn Remedios.

Priyank had recently made some personal remarks on Arshi during one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 11. Following which a defamation case was filed against him by Arshi's publicist. The latter has now said that Priyank could be arrested soon even while he is inside the Bigg Boss 11 house.

"The police need to obtain a warrant to enter the Bigg Boss house and the requisite application has been made in the concerned court," Flynn said adding that the charges levelled against Priyank are non-bailable.

Priyank and Arshi have been having constant fights inside the house, and in one of the past episodes, he made Arshi's alleged prostitution case public. This had kicked up the entire controversy, following which her publicist filed the case.

Meanwhile a case has also been slapped on south actress Gehana Vasisth, who has been making scandalous allegations on Arshi. Gehana had alleged that Arshi does not only have prostitution cases in Pune and Goa, but also in some other cities.

She had even claimed that she has Arshi's sex video, which Gehana had claimed to have released on YouTube, but was later removed by Flynn. Gehana has been making many controversial allegations just not on Arshi but on many other Bigg Boss 11 contestants like Bandgi Kalra, Puneesh Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde among others.