Bigg Boss 11 has been witnessing a series of fights and scandals among the contestants. Now a suspicious Twitter handle has surfaced that claimed that Priyank Sharma asked Arshi Khan to have sex with him.

Yes, you read it right. One Twitter handle @AndharKiBaat came up with a tweet making this scandalous claim.The Twitter handle, apparently came up recently, alleged that Priyank asked Arshi to have sex with him saying that this will give both of them immunity from nominations.

The unverified account also tweeted that this happened before Priyank started getting close to Benafsha Soonawalla. "Do u knw that @ipriyanksharmaa asked @ArshiKOfficial 2 have sex wit him in @BiggBoss, he said it will giv both of them immunity frm nominations. This was b4 he latched on to #Benafsha @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBossNews [sic]".

Do u knw that @ipriyanksharmaa asked @ArshiKOfficial 2 hav sex wit him in @BiggBoss, he said it will giv both of them immunity frm nominations. This was b4 he latched on to #Benafsha @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBossNewz — Andhar Ki Baat (@AndharKiBaat) November 21, 2017

This tweet came from a newly formed Twitter account, and it hardly has any credibility. This can very well be a stunt of any of Arshi's fans as well as she currently is having a tiff with Priyank inside the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Nonetheless, Arshi had some time ago claimed that Priyank had tried to kiss her. In an earlier unseen video, Arshi was seen telling Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra that Priyank had once tried to kiss her after tightly hugging her for a long time.

This conversation had happened after Bandgi had said that Priyank wanted to start a love story of his own inside the house to remain in spotlight. In response to this, Arshi had said that this is why he was trying to get close to her.

However, things are very different between these two Bigg Boss 11 contestants now. After having a big fight with Priyank in one of the last episodes, Arshi had threatened that she will completely expose Priyank. Now it will be very interesting to see if Arshi's warning has anything to do with the shocking claim that has been made by this suspicious Twitter handle.