After opting for a simple marriage at a registrar office in Bengaluru, South Indian actress Priyamani and her husband Mustafa Raj threw a grand wedding reception for their friends and family on August 24. The event was held at Elaan Convention Center in JP Nagar 7th phase at 7 pm on Thursday.
The actress looked gorgeous in a royal blue gown designed by her favourite designer and actress Poornima Indrajith, while Mustafa wore a dark blue suit for the star-studded function.
The reception was attended by few celebrities of the entertainment industry. Sandalwood actors Akul Balaji, Ricky Kej, Tollywood celebs Allu Sirish, Jagapathy Babu, Mollywood celebs Bhavana, D4 Dance reality show team Adil Ibrahim, Pearle Maaney, Neerav Bavlecha, choreographer Sajna Najam, among many other graced the event and blessed the newly wedded couple, who have been in a relationship for a long time.
For her wedding at registrar office on August 23, Priyamani was seen wearing a traditional green and yellow sari that is said to have been picked as per her birth star. The sangeet and mehndi functions were held at a five star hotel in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The actress wore a red and off-white attire for her wedding eve.
Priyamani, who has committed two movies and is the judge of two dance reality shows, had earlier revealed that she will be back to work two days after her big day without taking any break from her career.
