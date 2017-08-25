After opting for a simple marriage at a registrar office in Bengaluru, South Indian actress Priyamani and her husband Mustafa Raj threw a grand wedding reception for their friends and family on August 24. The event was held at Elaan Convention Center in JP Nagar 7th phase at 7 pm on Thursday.

Read more: Priyamani gets married to Mustafa

The actress looked gorgeous in a royal blue gown designed by her favourite designer and actress Poornima Indrajith, while Mustafa wore a dark blue suit for the star-studded function.

The reception was attended by few celebrities of the entertainment industry. Sandalwood actors Akul Balaji, Ricky Kej, Tollywood celebs Allu Sirish, Jagapathy Babu, Mollywood celebs Bhavana, D4 Dance reality show team Adil Ibrahim, Pearle Maaney, Neerav Bavlecha, choreographer Sajna Najam, among many other graced the event and blessed the newly wedded couple, who have been in a relationship for a long time.

For her wedding at registrar office on August 23, Priyamani was seen wearing a traditional green and yellow sari that is said to have been picked as per her birth star. The sangeet and mehndi functions were held at a five star hotel in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The actress wore a red and off-white attire for her wedding eve.

Read more: Priyamani Mustafa engagement

Priyamani, who has committed two movies and is the judge of two dance reality shows, had earlier revealed that she will be back to work two days after her big day without taking any break from her career.

Check out photos of the grand reception here:

#priyamani #Wedding #godbless #reception #beautifulcouples #blessings A post shared by Sajna Najam (@sajnan) on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

#priyamani#wedding #reception #banglore . #???#bhavana A post shared by Sajna Najam (@sajnan) on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

#happymarriedlife #priyamani #mustafa #godbless #happiness #friendships #gratitude A post shared by Sujatha Sithara (@sujatha_sithara_fc) on Aug 24, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

@99neerav_ #@meminnsta @inst.adil #priyamani #wedding #fun #frds #photography A post shared by Neerav Bavlecha Fanpage (@neerav_bavlecha_fc) on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

Warm wishes to the Beautiful Couple ??? #Priyamani #Mustufaraj #PMwedding #Celebration #D4Teams #celebritywedding #weddingshoot #selfietime #whitelinephotography A post shared by Irfan Cappuccino (@irfan_cappuccino) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

Here are mehndi and wedding photos of Priyamani:

Mirandas Pose With The Beautiful @shemyofficial Bride ???? @pillumani @99neerav_ @renju_renjimar @shemyofficial #Behindthescenes#Weddingsces#Posers#Love#Life#Bride#Priyamani#Bangalorestories#??? A post shared by S H E M Y (@meminnsta) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

Priyas Mehandi @jesmamithun_hennaartist Lovely work dear❤️✨✨✨#Mehendi#Priyamani#Mustufa#Hennaartist#Jesma#Happiness#Moment#Life#Dulhan#Bridetobe#Mashallah#Iphone7plusclick#Instapic#Instamehandi# A post shared by S H E M Y (@meminnsta) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Mashaallah ❤️? #Prettybride#Priyamani#Weddingscenes#Memories#Happybride#Moments#Bangalore#Friendsmehendi# A post shared by S H E M Y (@meminnsta) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

-