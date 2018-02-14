The first look of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming Tamil movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadaithaal was unveiled on Wednesday, February 14, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The actor himself released the poster on his Twitter.

The reach of the post was increased manifold by internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier. The actress, who has stolen millions of hearts with her wink and charming facial expressions, posted the first look on her Instagram account and made it a hit on the photo-sharing app.

Her post has garnered 2.15 lakh likes on Instagram in just 60 minutes. Priya boasts of 2.8 million followers and her single post has made the first look poster go viral.

She young actress enjoys a pan India fan following which means Dulquer's movie first look has also reached places beyond Kerala and grabbed many eyeballs.

The interesting part of the story is her caption, which reveals how badly she wishes to work with Dulquer Salmaan. She wrote, "This is my biggest dream.To come on one screen with DQ. [sic]"

The actress, in an interview with International Business Times, had revealed that Dulquer Salman was her "first celebrity crush."

The young girl shot to instant fame after her Manikya Malaraya Poovi song from Oru Adaar Love went viral. It is her debut movie, written and directed by Omar Lulu.

Coming back to Kannum Kannum Kolla Adithal, it is a road movie in which Ritu Varma plays the female lead.