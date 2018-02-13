Manikya Malaraya Poovi song from Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love has become an overnight sensation. Thanks to the sweet yet naughty facial expressions of Priya Prakash Varrier and Mohammed Roshan aka Roshan Abdul Rahoof, people from across all walks of life shunning the language barriers, have watched the clip, thereby making it a hit Malayalam song in a matter of days.

Priya Prakash Varrier beats the Khans with a wink

Manikya Malaraya Poovi, like Entammede Jimikki Kammal song from Velipadinte Pusthakam, has not only won the hearts of lakhs of Malayalis, but also people across the nation. The youth have gone crazy with the visually-captivating clip as it has garnered 85 lakh hits in a matter of four days. It has to be noted that this number is for the official song and the counts of the unofficial videos are not taken into the account.

Coincidentally, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Shaan Rahman, who sung Jimikki Kammal number and composed the music, respectively, are part of this hit song as well, although Thalassery K Refeeque is the original composer of Manikya Malaraya Poovi.

Although the romantic song is yet to find a place in the list of all-time most-viewed Malayalam videos on YouTube, the impressive part is that it has already got 2.47 lakh likes which is the second highest number for a Malayalam song on YouTube, so far, after Jimikki Kammal.

It has to be seen whether Manikya Malaraya Poovi will beat the record of Jimikki Kammal on YouTube.

Here, we bring you the list of most-viewed Malayalam songs on YouTube: