Priya Prakash Varrier is everywhere – on social media, on TV, and in the newspapers – but where is she in real life? It looks like the internet sensation is hard to nab as her college principal hasn't met the social media star yet.

The Manikya Malaraya Poovi star is pursuing her B.Com in Vimala College, Thrissur. The 18-year-old has made the college principal – Marriette A Therattil – proud of her achievement. Speaking to IANS, she said that she hasn't met the Oru Adaar Love star yet but is eager to greet her.

"It was on Monday that I came to know what was happening on social media about my student. I came to know it very late in the evening as I was busy with meetings. Since it was late and the students had all gone home, I could not meet her," Therattil told IANS.

"Yesterday (Tuesday) was a holiday and I did send her a congratulatory message but did not get a reply. I can understand that she is busy. Today I asked to find out if she has come to college, but I was told she is on leave today," said the nun.

The principal faintly recalls Priya as it was just last month she, accompanied by her parents, walked into her office to seek permission to shoot for the song.

"Since attendance is strict and a must, I told them that they should see that she should not miss classes and gave her the permission (to shoot). Honestly, I never knew that she would rise to this sort of instant stardom, and I am waiting to see her," she added.

It is indeed a proud moment for her family, her educational institutions, and Kerala film industry. Talking to International Business Times India, director Omar Lulu revealed that initially the 18-year-old's role was confined to a small part. However, with the overnight popularity, the script has been reworked and there will be more screen space for the debutant.

Priya Prakash Varrier will join Roshan Abdul and several others to mark her debut on the occasion of Eid this year.