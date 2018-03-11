Speculations around who will play the leading lady in Rohit Shetty's Simmba are just refusing to die down. After Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, rumors are doing the rounds that Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, now popularly known as the winking girl, may get her first break in Bollywood opposite Ranveer Singh in the upcoming film.

"The girl's role is not so big in the film. But Priya has become an overnight craze with the wink of an eye. Bollywood is interested in her. And who better equipped to consolidate Priya's supremacy in the virtual world in the arena of cinema than Karan Johar?" a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Apparently Priya is a big fan of Ranveer Singh and if the rumors turn out to be true, it wouldn't be less than a dream debut in Bollywood for the 18-year-old actress. After becoming an overnight star with her winking act in Manikya Malaraya Poovi song from her debut film Oru Adaar Love, many filmmakers are eyeing to cast her in their films.

She has been getting a lot of film offers but as of now Priya hasn't signed any project besides her Malayalam debut film.

Simmba is an official remake of Junior NTR's 2015 film Temper. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing a quirky cop in the film.

Earlier reports also stated that Ajay Devgn will be seen doing a cameo for the climax scene in the film as Rohit Shetty considers the actor as his lucky charm.

Co-produced by Karan Johar, Simmba will hit theatres at the end of 2018 and might lock horns with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, the third installment in the Dabangg series.