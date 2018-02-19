Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an internet sensation with a clip that showed her winking, has approached the Supreme Court. She has filed a plea over a case registered against the song Manikya Malaraya Puvi from her film Oru Adaar Love in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

According to News18, Priya said the case violates Freedom of Speech and Expression. Not just Priya, but director Omar Lulu has also approached the SC.

"The criminal complaints have been instituted by various fringe groups based on a distorted and incorrect interpretation of the Song in the states of Telangana, Maharashtra and similar complaints are likely from other non-Malayalam speaking states as well," Priya and Omar said in their petition, according to India Today.

"The entire controversy which has resulted in the filing of various criminal complaints and one FIR arises from the lyrics of the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' which is a Mappila Song, or a traditional Muslim Song from the Malabar region of Kerala. The song describes and praises the love between the Prophet Mohammad and his first wife Khadeeja.

"What is hard to fathom is that a song which has been in existence for the past 40 years, which was written, sung and cherished by the Muslim Community in Kerala is now being treated as an insult to the Prophet and his wife. It is submitted that a song, which has existed for more than 40 years and which has been cherished by more than 1 Crore Muslim population of Kerala cannot suddenly offend the religious sentiment of the Muslim Community [sic]," the petition reads.

On February 19, the Hyderabad Police issued a notice to Lulu asking him to reply to the allegations in the FIR registered in connection with the song.

Last week, a group of Muslim youths had filed a complaint against her with the Falaknuma police station in Hyderabad and said the viral song Manikya Malaraya Puvi from Oru Adaar Love allegedly insults the Prophet.

"After listening to the song, I went for the translation of the lyrics. The translation is about our Prophet," Muqeeth Khan, one of the complainants, told Times Now.

In Mumbai, Islamic seminary Raza Academy also raised objections to the viral song and requested Prasoon Joshi, Central Board of Film Certification chief, to not allow the release of the song.

"We have objections over few words of this song. The sentiments of our community have been hurt. That is why we have written to the CBFC chief. If the censor board fails to do so, we will consult our lawyer," Kari Abdul Rehman Jiai of Raza Academy said, according to India Today.