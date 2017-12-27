Days before the free screening organised as part of a fundraising initiative, a pirated copy of the successfully running Prithviraj starrer, Vimaanam, leaked online through the infamous Tamil Rockers.

According to reports, the pirated copy of the movie, which surfaced online on Friday, is taking its rounds on the internet. The cyber cell is all set to tackle the infamous online pirate group Tamil Rockers after the news broke out about the pirate activity.

The movie, which is gathering momentum through mouth publicity and positive user reviews on social media after a comparatively slow start, is inspired by the real life story of Saji Thomas, a differently abled person from Kerala who designed and constructed a real aircraft on his own, fighting against his handicaps.

As a gesture to honour Saji Thomas's iconic life and struggle, the makers of the movie ran free shows in every theatre in Kerala where the movie is playing. Moreover, the proceeds from the first and second shows on the same day went to Saji Thomas as a Christmas gift from the Vimaanam team.

The movie, which is written and directed by Pradeep M Nair, who won a special jury award for his debut feature Oridam, is produced by Listin Stephen under the banner Magic Frames.

The movie also marked another surprising makeover of Prithviraj after the 2016 blockbuster, Ennu Ninte Moideen, in which the actor stepped into the shoes of Moideen, a social activist, lover and sportsman lived in Kozhikode, Kerala.

Besides Prithviraj, Vimaanam features Durga Krishna, Alencier Ley Lopez, Lena, and Sudheer Karamana in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is all set to join hands with his Arjunan Sakshi and Moly Aunty Rocks director Ranjith Shankar for his major project of the next year. Ranjith Shankar announced the news through Facebook on December 25. "I'm announcing a beautiful dream on this Christmas Day," posted the director.

The actor will also be seen behind the camera as he is gearing up to direct Mohanlal for one of the most anticipated projects of 2018, Lucifer.